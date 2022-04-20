The many benefits of water softeners

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Water softeners, also called ion exchange units, are appliances that remove calcium, magnesium, and other minerals from drinking water. A water softener is an investment in your home and high quality water. Soft water tastes better than hard water.

Chris Shultz from Crawford Company is the PSL guest to talk about how this appliance can be a valuable asset in your home for myriad reasons. What are the benefits of having water softeners installed in homes? Listen to the interview or click here. Also learn how you can enter to win a new water softener from the company and KWQC-TV 6 (CLICK HERE!). The contest ends on April 24, 2022.

Some of the other benefits as discussed in the interview include:

Protects plumbing systems by reducing hard water, scale and lime buildup

Saves energy by reducing scaling - less scaling can improve the efficiency of your hot water heater

Save money by using less detergent - cleaning with soft water requires less detergent to be used

Soft water reduces spotting on dishes and faucets

Metered system will only recharge when it needs to based off of water usage

