Monster Jam roars into the TaxSlayer for two shows on Saturday

The competition features a female athlete who grew up in Davenport
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world returns to Moline at the TaxSlayer Center on April 23 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the show features world-class drivers in intense competitions of speed and skill. One of those performers is originally from the Quad Cities.

PSL guest Myranda Cozad grew up in Davenport (graduated from Davenport West) and competes in the vehicle named Scooby-Doo. She discusses her history and how she has to train very hard---mostly cardio workouts---to maintain the fitness required to be on the tour. Cozad is excitedly looking forward to this show since it has been four years since she’s been able to compete in her hometown.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered both the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete---plus the dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. The adrenaline -filled show will feature heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com

Our April 23rd Monster Jam shows are on sale now. Get great seats at the following link: https://bit.ly/3KSLBS2

Posted by TaxSlayer Center on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

