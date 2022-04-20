The Project of the Quad Cities weighs in on Illinois HIV prevention medication bill

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -A bill for HIV prevention medication is headed to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for signature.

This bill would allow pharmacies to dispense pre and post exposure medication in Illinois.

TV6 spoke with Tyler Mitchell, Marketing & Communications Director with TPQC for more information on this topic.

Mitchell says one popular HIV prevention drug is PREP, which is a daily medication that folks can take that is up to 99% effective in stopping HIV transmission.

He says a good way for people to understand how PREP works, is thinking of the medication as birth control for HIV.

He says most importantly to understand, PREP is for anyone who is sexually active.

“HIV does not discriminate in any way it will infect any person that it can possibly be exposed to, regardless of if they’re LGBTQ or not. And so it’s important on an individual level to understand what your own risk factors might be right? Are you engaging in sex without using condoms? Are you having conversations with your partners about when the last time they might have been tested, right? If you are regularly engaging in those kinds of conversations, regardless, if you’re gay or straight, you might need to ask yourself if if prep is the right medication for you,” said Mitchell.

He goes on to say, “for example, black women, as a group are one of the demographics that we are most concerned about when it comes to increasing HIV diagnoses. So to be able to have pharmacies across the state, have the ability to give prep to the people that need it most will have a I would imagine will have a very significant impact on preventing future diagnoses in those communities.”

Mitchell says about 1 in 7 people are still walking around with HIV and don’t know it, which is why its important to get tested often.

The project is a place where people in the Quad Cities can get that done, for free, with results in just minutes.

For more information on PREP and other HIV testing resources, head to https://www.tpqc.org/.

