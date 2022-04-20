Advertisement

Several QCA schools receive federal grant as part of ‘Safe Routes to School’ awards

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $12.3 million in grants that will help fund projects to make walking or biking to school safer in many school districts across the state.

Several cities in the TV6 viewing area will be receiving $250,000 for improvements, including around schools in Moline, Rock Island, Galesburg, Kewanee and Aledo.

Lincoln-Irving Elementary in Moline will replace sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks near the school to meet Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines. There will also be an upgrade to the traffic signal near 16th Avenue and 10th Street.

In Rock Island, improvements will be made to three routes leading to Denkmann Elementary. Additional improvements will be made to ramps and crosswalks along 20th Avenue, 41st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Galesburg’s King Elementary School and Lombard Junior High will get improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and ADA curbs and ramps.

Belle Alexander Elementary School in Kewanee will be improving access, safety and accessibility to the school from locations without sidewalks, including near the Prairie Green Apartments.

Near Mercer County Intermediate/Apollo Elementary, a new ADA-compliant sidewalk along South 6th Street from Southeast 8th Avenue to Southwest 3rd Avenue will be paved, getting rid of gaps in the current sidewalk.

Illinois’ “Safe Routes to School” program is funding 57 projects across the state. The projects in the Quad Cities area were selected from 102 applications received from cities and schools across Illinois.

“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” said Gov. Pritzker.

“Safe Routes to School” is a project that IDOT oversees. The project improves and encourages active transportations options for kindergarten through 8th grade students around elementary and middle schools.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig D. Neal is in the Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.
Police arrest sex offender after allegedly being found on Sterling school property
Whiteside County Sheriff reacts to homicide involving teen.
Sheriff reacts to teen-involved homicide in Whiteside County
Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
A heavy police presence was located in Rock Island Tuesday night.
Police: 1 injured in a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday

Latest News

Jason Lee Watts, 42, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for three counts of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Bettendorf for probation violations
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling
The check was presented by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, who secured the money through the...
WIU Quad Cities receives federal money for small business program
Kidney disease
Understanding kidney disease