Several QCA schools receive federal grant as part of ‘Safe Routes to School’ awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $12.3 million in grants that will help fund projects to make walking or biking to school safer in many school districts across the state.

Several cities in the TV6 viewing area will be receiving $250,000 for improvements, including around schools in Moline, Rock Island, Galesburg, Kewanee and Aledo.

Lincoln-Irving Elementary in Moline will replace sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks near the school to meet Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines. There will also be an upgrade to the traffic signal near 16th Avenue and 10th Street.

In Rock Island, improvements will be made to three routes leading to Denkmann Elementary. Additional improvements will be made to ramps and crosswalks along 20th Avenue, 41st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Galesburg’s King Elementary School and Lombard Junior High will get improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and ADA curbs and ramps.

Belle Alexander Elementary School in Kewanee will be improving access, safety and accessibility to the school from locations without sidewalks, including near the Prairie Green Apartments.

Near Mercer County Intermediate/Apollo Elementary, a new ADA-compliant sidewalk along South 6th Street from Southeast 8th Avenue to Southwest 3rd Avenue will be paved, getting rid of gaps in the current sidewalk.

Illinois’ “Safe Routes to School” program is funding 57 projects across the state. The projects in the Quad Cities area were selected from 102 applications received from cities and schools across Illinois.

“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” said Gov. Pritzker.

“Safe Routes to School” is a project that IDOT oversees. The project improves and encourages active transportations options for kindergarten through 8th grade students around elementary and middle schools.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.