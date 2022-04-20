Sheriff reacts to teen-involved homicide in Whiteside County

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was charged with first-degree homicide on Tuesday, after allegedly shooting and killing a relative.

The incident started Monday morning when the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received shots fired call at the 20000 block of Hickory Hills Road, about five miles north of Sterling on Illinois Rt. 40.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker was among the first at the scene.

“[It was] chaos at first,” Booker said. “We were able to get the scene secured, get officers on scene, and then we conduct our investigation.”

According to a press release, that’s where 84-year-old Jaime P. Garcia was found dead from a gunshot wound.

About half an hour later and about a mile away, Police said a 16-year-old suspect was arrested at the 20000 block of Ridge Road, with the suspected shotgun located on the path.

For Booker, violence in the Sterling-Rock Falls area is becoming all too common.

“It seems like those last couple of years, the violent crimes have been happening more and more in our area,” Booker said. “We’ve been investigating more homicides recently, and the numbers have definitely gone up over the last couple of years.”

The sheriff said the suspect appeared in court on Tuesday, where he was charged with first-degree homicide. Currently, proceedings will stay in juvenile court.

Booker said his thoughts are with the family, dealing with tragedy on two fronts.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for that family to go through,” Booker said. “They lost a loved one and they also have the suspect, a loved one in the family too ... Our heart goes out to them.”

Officials will not be revealing the suspect’s identity as they are a juvenile. The Sheriff’s office also declined to specify their relationship with the victim. They are being held at Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Galesburg.

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

