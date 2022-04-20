Soaking Rain This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Some active weather on tap for the region this afternoon, with steady showers likely, and even a few thunderstorms possible into the evening hours. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 50′s as winds continue out of the SE at 15 to 25+ mph. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph at times. Showers and storms continue into this evening before wrapping up overnight. Expect gradual clearing toward morning, with sunshine returning Thursday. Temperatures will be much warmer with readings in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. That warm spell continues Friday into Saturday, with highs in the 70′s to possible near 80 degrees. Unsettled weather makes a return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with steady showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 51°. Wind: SE 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and possible a thunderstorm or two, then gradual clearing. Low: 43°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and warmer. High: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

