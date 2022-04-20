Showers and Thundershowers end overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Showers and a few storms will end early Wednesday night. Thursday could start off with some fog before our skies clear with plenty of sun for much of the day.

Thursday sun will get us well into the 60s to near 70. Thursday night into Friday morning showers and storms are possible as a warm front approaches the QCA. Some

of these storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and some large hail a possibility. Then, as sunshine breaks out, we head for highs back to the 70s Friday

with highs possibly at or above 80 on Saturday before 60s return Sunday. Saturday will be a partly cloudy, mild and humid day with a few showers and storm overnight into

early Sunday. Next week starts with 50s for high Monday and Tuesday with 60s back Wednesday.

TONIGHT: SCT. SHOWERS AND STORMS END OVERNIGHT. MORNING FOG. LOW: 43. WIND: S/W 5-15/25

THURSDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY & MILDER. HIGH: 69°. WIND: W/NW 5-10

FRIDAY: MORNING STORMS. MORE MILD SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 72°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.