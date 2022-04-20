Soaking rain Wednesday afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Widespread rain will roll into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This should be a steady light rainfall event with most areas picking up a quarter to half-inch of needed rain. Showers will once again keep highs to the low 50s, well below normal.

Sunshine will return for Thursday along with warmer temps in the 60s and 70s. A warm front lifts north on Friday bringing periodic showers through the day and highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will be breezy and warm with high in the 80s for the first time this year. A front will pass through late Saturday into Sunday morning bringing another round of showers and storms. It’s too early to tell if these storms will be severe, but with it happening overnight energy would be limited. Below normal temps are likely next with highs in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon rain. High: 51º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 43º Winds: SS 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 69º

