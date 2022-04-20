Tips on saving money at the grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Prices at the grocery store keep climbing. How can you save money in this environment?

Hy-Vee dietitian Nina Struss tackles that question in the first interview plus does a second segment on how you can improve your overall immune system by making dietary choices that help create a healthier gut microbiome. Watch the two interviews in the video playlist to learn more.

Some of the grocery budgeting tips include: choosing off-brand or store-brand ingredients like ‘That’s Smart’, plan out your meals in advance (shop sale flyers), and prepare meals using basic staples like eggs, frozen corn kernels, and milk---such as the featured recipe That’s Smart! Corn, Tomato and Egg Frittata.

On the topic of gut health and microbiome, we learn that about 80% of our immune system is in our gut therefore dietary choices that create a healthier environment are of the utmost importance. Struss highlights the following foods that will give your digestive health a boost. She also shares a recipe (below) that is an “everything” sauce that uses ingredients that benefit gut health.

Yogurt/Kefir are great sources of probiotics to help keep the population of healthy bacteria in the gut strong. Fresh fruits and vegetables are full of fiber or prebiotics that will help feed the healthy bacteria in the digestive tract. Prebiotic food examples include garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, and bananas. And whole grains are higher in fiber and other nutrients than their more processed counterparts. Examples include beans, lentils, brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, quinoa, etc.

Roasted Garlic Yogurt Everything Sauce (Serves 4)

5 large cloves garlic, unpeeled 

1 (5-oz) container Culinary Tours plain Icelandic yogurt

2 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp minced fresh parsley

2 tsp Gustare Vita garlic-flavored olive oil

1. Place a small skillet over medium heat. Add unpeeled garlic and cook 10 minutes, flipping occasionally, until browned. Remove from pan; cool slightly. Remove peels from garlic and mince. Place into a small serving dish. 2. Mix in yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley and garlic-flavored olive oil. Stir to combine and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/roasted-garlic-yogurt-everything-sauce

