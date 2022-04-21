Advertisement

After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board

Some parents brought forward the proposal after the school board allowed a Bible study group during school hours. (Source: WHP/CNN)
By WHP staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A proposed “Satan club” at a Pennsylvania school was voted down Tuesday.

A school board in York voted eight to one against approving the after-school program designed for children as young as 5.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder said it doesn’t support worshiping Satan or any religion but, rather, teaches rational and scientific ways of thinking.

Some parents reportedly asked for the program in response to the board green-lighting a Bible study group during school hours.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest.

Members from the Satanic Temple said the debate is far from over and said they’re considering legal action.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder says the school board does not have the authority to decide which religious organizations can hold after-school clubs.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Police lights.
Police installing safety license plate reading cameras in Camanche
Masks still offer protection, even if you're the only one wearing one.
Expert: Masks still offer some COVID-19 protection, even if you’re the only one wearing them
Police said a robbery suspect walked out of a building after he found out his potential victim...
Police: Houston robber leaves after seeing potential victim was also armed
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Mark Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina