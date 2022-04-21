Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. visits Muscatine for the first time

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Ambassador Qin Gang expressed excitement to be in Muscatine Wednesday from the Howe Conference Room of the Merrill Hotel.

“People in the Midwest, the Heartland, are very kind,” said Gang. “They are very sincere, they are very humble.”

The visit was part of a Midwest tour the ambassador is on, to meet old friends of Chinese president Xi Jinping, who visited Muscatine to learn about agriculture in 1985.

“He came to Iowa for his first visit to the U.S.,” said Joni Axel, a Muscatine coordinator for the visit back in 1985. “I believe that he enjoyed the people of Iowa all across the state, and I think that was quite apparent.”

Since then there have been other visits to Muscatine, the creation of a museum in the home that Jinping stayed at during his trip, and a long friendship with former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

“It’s brought us together and looked at the deep roots of friendship,” said Sarah Lande, another member of the 1985 delegation. “That just happens when people on both sides got to know each other, learned what each other wanted to do. So there’s just such a strong foundation.”

The conference ended with an announcement that will help foster that connection into the future. The city of Muscatine and the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Company signed a two year commitment, for Wanxiang to grant $500,000 for student exchange programs to China.

“They have amazing way of looking at things,” said Tony Joseph, Vice Chairman of the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee. “And we need to let our kids look at things through their lens, not tell them how they should think through our lens.”

Muscatine students who have already been to China themselves are excited for what the grant could allow their peers to learn.

“We did build strong relationships with the ambassadors that we have,” said Jennifer Zamora, who went to China as a Muscatine High School student in 2018. “As a matter of fact, one of them traveled and she was here in Wisconsin, and we made the drive to go see her. And so we maintain those friendships till this day.”

The Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee says the grant will send between 70 and 80 students to China for a 4-week program over the next two years. They hope to expand the program as more COVID travel restrictions are lifted.

