Davenport hosts tour of revitalization projects, Urban Homestead house

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city leaders hosted a tour of recent revitalization projects for staff from Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks’, Senator Joni Ernst’s, and Senator Chuck Grassley’s office Wednesday morning. The projects were federally funded. The tour took place in celebration of National Community Development Week.

The first stop was the former Save-A-Lot building on West 4th Street in Davenport. Alisa Shakespeare, president of ‘Total Cluster Fudge’ bakery, now utilizes the building as a manufacturing and warehouse facility for her business. Total Cluster Fudge received assistance through the Commercial DREAM Project for exterior renovations. The project was funded with about $200,000.

“It’s the beautification of the area. If you can do that with one building, it brings other folks around saying ‘hey maybe I can go next door now. It looks a lot better to come to the downtown area,’” Alisa Shakespeare said.

The business owner says the grant money is another step forward for small businesses and the city.

“Our home is in Davenport. It’s where we are originally from so it’s definitely where we want to grow,” she said.

The tour also included a stop at the city’s most recently completed house under the Urban Homestead program. The program uses federally funded grants to provide homeownership opportunities for low and moderate-income households and revitalization within neighborhoods.

“This was the abandoned house on the block, a house that’s been vacant for a few years, and when that house gets turned around and it looks like this it tends to create ‘hey the neighbor across the street did this and wow that looks really great’. Suddenly they are out painting their front porch. Or the neighbor three doors down is doing some landscaping,” said Bruce Berger, Director of Community and Economic Development with the City of Davenport.

Berger says the city has selected a homebuyer for the house and will review the selection at city council. Berger estimates the house will be sold by the end of May.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.