Deputies investigate after fatal crash in Lee County

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday on US 27/Highway 218 in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of US 27/Highway 218 and 200th Street/Franklin Road about 3:15 p.m., the office said in a media release.

According to deputies when they arrived it was determined Steven K. Brownlee, 69, of Warsaw, Illinois, a passenger in one of the cars was killed as a result of the accident.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.