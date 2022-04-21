Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE: The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4800 block of Armil Place in Davenport Thursday evening at 5:23 p.m.

The person who called in the fire reported two vehicles were inside the garage.

When firefighters arrived on scene, a detached garage was on fire, about 10 feet away from the house.

The outside of the house received heat damage, but there was no damage on the inside. The attic space did have a little bit of smoke.

Crew had the fire under control within a half hour, but remained on scene to put out hotspots.

Everyone inside the home were able to get out with no injuries.

One firefighter was injured, requiring medical attention.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Davenport around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was reported the corner of Armil Court and Colony Drive in northwest Davenport.

A TV6 crew on scene reported visible flames upon arrival, as well as about a dozen fire trucks and medics responding to the fire.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on the inside of the garage.

Fire crews tell TV6 everyone go out safely, including the family dog.

The garage was detached from the home, but there was a little damage to the house.

