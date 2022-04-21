Advertisement

First Alert Day from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for heavy rain

Rainfall amounts of 1″-2″ are likely Friday morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Ia/Il (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for heavy rain causing ponding on roadways during the Friday morning commute.

A First Alert Day is in effect for heavy rain along and north of I-80 this morning. A warm front is lifting north towards the area this morning and ahead of it a band of storms has developed. Right now it appears the heaviest rain will start to set up between highway 30 and highway 20. Areas south of this line will see lighter rainfall amounts, but the 2″+ stripe will stay to the north. Heaviest rain will occur from 5AM through noon before tapering off this afternoon. Temps will be tricky, especially north of I-80. Where clouds and rain linger we may only get to the 50s while areas south of I-80 may approach 80º! Saturday will be windy and warm with highs in the 80s, but winds may gust close to 50mph. A cold front will arrive late Saturday night bringing another round of showers and storms. Behind this system will be cooler than normal next week in the 50s and 60s.

Hail is the primary threat
Hail is the primary threat(KWQC)

At this time 1-2 inches of rain is likely area-wide with a swath of 3 or more inches possible north of I-80. While some areas are still in drought, there is a low end potential for flash flooding.

Ponding on roadways likely
Ponding on roadways likely(KWQC)

The heaviest rain looks to fall from 5 to 8 a.m., so watch out of ponding on roads during the morning commute. Stay tuned for more updates.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

