Illinois and Iowa DOT to hold public meeting for input on I-80 Bridge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation are looking for input from the public on what to do with the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge.

DOT officials will hold a public meeting on May 11 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

They will present findings from a study on how to improve the bridge.

The I-80 bridge was built in 1967 and has required more extensive repairs in recent years.

Officials will present options and take public comments.

As TV6 has reported in the past, one of the options is to build a new bridge, and use the current structure as a bison sanctuary.

Click here to register for the public meeting.

