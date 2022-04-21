Advertisement

Judge denies bond reduction for man charged in Taboo night club shooting

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court Tuesday morning by video feed from the jail.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the bond reduction request for a man charged in the deadly April 10 mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Timothy Rush, 32, faces multiple charges including second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

A judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

A criminal complaint alleges Rush brought a 9 mm gun to the club. Investigators say surveillance video shows him shooting into the crowd.

Court documents say he fired intentionally and indiscriminately into the crowd.

Rush is charged specifically for killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and hurting at least one of the ten other people injured in the shooting.

The other victim killed was 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

A second man, Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago in connection to the shooting.

