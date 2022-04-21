Local organization looks to fundraise to preserve LGBTQ+ history

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Pride in Memory organization is having a ‘Coming Out” fundraising party.

Organizers are hoping to raise $1,500 to help preserve the history of LGBTQ+ people in the QC.

Committee member Kathy Bowman says this initiative came out of witnessing senior LGBTQ+ folk pass away during the pandemic and their stories, artifacts and experiences getting lost along with them.

Bowman says the main goal is to make sure that doesn’t happen again, so the organization is pushing two initiatives.

The first is to collect memorabilia and oral history from LGBTQ+ folk in the QC, as well as raise enough money to hire a film company to create a documentary.

“And we’ll it’s meant to be sort of a social event. And one where we inform the public about what we’re up to. And it’s also a fundraiser, where we are going to ask people to make a $10 donation at the door, and they will have free pizza. And there probably there will be an ask later in the evening for additional contributions,” said Bowman.

The “Coming Out” fundraising party will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mary’s on 2nd in Davenport.

Organizers are asking people to wear rainbow retro colors.

It’s worth noting Mary’s on 2nd is the oldest gay bar in Davenport.

