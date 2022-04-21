Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Advertisement

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Lynn Boulevard/River Road.

The crash involved a motorcycle and SUV. The motorcyclist was identified as 20-year-old Jordan Hurst of Sterling, and the SUV driver as 80-year-old Hortencia Garza of Rock Falls.

Police say Hurst waws driving eastbound on East Lincolnway, while Garza was traveling westbound, turning left onto River Road.

Both drivers were immediately taken to CGH Medical Center.

Hurst was later pronounced dead.

At this time, no citations have been issued as officers continue their investigation.

