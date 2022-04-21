National Weather Service Doppler Radar offline for upgrade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Weather Service Doppler Radar in Davenport near the Davenport Municipal Airport will be offline for approximately two weeks as crews work on an upgrade.

The upgrade is part of the Service Life Extension Program or SLEP.

Part of the upgrade this time around is to replace the pedestal, which is a piece of equipment that turns the radar dish to capture radar data.

Service crews spent Thursday morning removing the radar dome to install the new equipment. Click here to view pictures from the NWS. The radome was replaced by early afternoon.

Each pedestal in a radar is designed to last 25 years. With the installation of the new pedestal, the Davenport radar will continue functioning for at least the next 20 years.

The first two parts of the project were the installation of a new signal processor and a This is the third of five major upgrades to the radar as part of the program.

The final part of the project is expected to be completed next year, which includes the refurbishment of the radar equipment shelters.

While the Doppler Radar is down, meteorologists at the National Weather Service will be using seven nearby Doppler Radar sites, including:

Des Moines, Iowa

La Crosse, Wis.

Chicago/Romeoville, Ill.

Milwaukee/Sullivan, Wis.

Lincoln, Ill.

St. Louis, Mo.

Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Mo.

The tentative date of completion for the maintenance is schedule for Friday, April 29.

The radar is known as the “KDVN WSR-88D.” WSR stands for Weather Surveillance Radar, and 88-D stands for 1988 Doppler, which is the year the Doppler Radar was built.

It is one of 159 Doppler Radars located at National Weather Service offices across the country.

