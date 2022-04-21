Advertisement

Police: 3 arrested in connection to fight in Macomb

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Three suspects have been arrested after police say two people were stabbed in a fight Wednesday night in Macomb.

The Macomb Police Department responded to a reported fight with multiple people in the 100 block of Wigwam Hollow Circle about 11:25 p.m., the department said in a media release.

Police said, two people were stabbed during the fight. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a person identified by one of the two people stabbed was later taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for an injury from the altercation.

According to police three people have been taken into custody.

The Macomb police said this is an ongoing investigation.

