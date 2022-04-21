Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three teens were arrested Wednesday after police say they crashed a stolen car in Moline and were involved in a shooting in Milan.

The Moline Police Department responded to a crash in the 4700 block of 16th Street about 4:30 p.m., the department said in a media release.

According to police, a 2021 Honda Pilot crashed and rolled over off the roadway. Police said a witness said four to six juveniles fled the crash.

The Honda Pilot was reported stolen at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Moline, police said. It was reported the vehicle was stolen overnight from the driveway of a home.

Additional officers responded to the mall parking area after a witness reported several suspects were picked up by a silver Chrysler Sebring.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and pulled it over in the 4600 block of 16th Street and detained the occupants.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a black semi-automatic 9mm handgun in the back seat, police said. The gun was unserialized and is commonly referred to as a Ghost Gun.

Officers also discovered that the Honda Pilot was the same vehicle that had been involved in a reported shooting at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East 4th Avenue, Milan.

Milan police said witnesses reported a grey SUV driving recklessly in the grass near Pappa’s Park and firing a gun five to six times.

Moline police said several 9mm handgun rounds of ammunition and a black magazine for a handgun were found in a search of the crashed Honda Pilot.

According to police, two 14-year-old boys from Moline, and a 17-year-old boy from Kewanee were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police said all three were turned over to juvenile court services.

Moline police said the case is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips smartphone app.

