Advertisement

Police arrest sex offender after allegedly being found on Sterling school property

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Sterling Police Department arrested 25-year-old Craig D. Neal on three counts of unlawful presence within a school zone by a sex offender.

Neal is a registered sex offender who is alleged to have been on Franklin Elementary School grounds at least three different times.

Police say underage children were present each time Neal was spotted on school property.

Neal is in Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Police lights.
Police installing safety license plate reading cameras in Camanche
49-year-old Joshua Robbins
Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography
Project Renewal Fitfest
Project Renewal’s annual Fit-Fest fundraiser is Saturday
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport