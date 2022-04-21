Police arrest sex offender after allegedly being found on Sterling school property

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Sterling Police Department arrested 25-year-old Craig D. Neal on three counts of unlawful presence within a school zone by a sex offender.

Neal is a registered sex offender who is alleged to have been on Franklin Elementary School grounds at least three different times.

Police say underage children were present each time Neal was spotted on school property.

Neal is in Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.