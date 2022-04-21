River Bandits to host game at ‘Field of Dreams’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels on August 9, at the MLB ballpark next to the historic Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, Minor League Baseball™ announced on Thursday in a media release.

“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location for baseball fans from Eastern Iowa and around the world,” said Quad Cities owner Dave Heller. “This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville, and to see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.”

Similar to last year’s MLB at Field of Dreams game, the River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox, their name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons for the MiLB at Field of Dreams game, the MiLB™ said. The visiting Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, their name from 1904-1932 season.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to play in the first Minor League game at such an iconic venue,” said Cedar Rapids General Manager Scott Wilson. “This will certainly be an incredible experience for our players, our organization and our great fans.”

MiLB™ said ticket information will be made available at a later date.

“Being able to have our two Minor League Baseball teams in Eastern Iowa play a game in Dyersville is a perfect fit,” said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. “We are excited for our players and coaches, and we hope fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see a professional game at one of America’s most scenic ballparks.”

On August 11, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Chicago Cubs in the second MLB at Field of Dreams Game, MiLB™ said.

Field of Dreams, a Universal Pictures film, was released in 1989, nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.

