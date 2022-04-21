Quad City Storm hopes to start its own legacy with playoff run

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm started play of its first President’s Cup semifinal series in franchise history on Wednesday.

It was a tough couple of years for the Storm before the puck dropped in their 4-1 win against the Peoria Rivermen. Since being founded in 2018, they’ve had to build their own identity within the QC sports landscape, all while overcoming the pandemic.

Team President Brian Rothenberger said sports make an impact in the QC.

“In my mind, this is a sports town,” Rothenberger said. “That makes it super special for us because we have incredibly passionate fans … that don’t miss a game all year. They’re here two hours early and they’re the last ones out of the building. That’s definitely what makes it worth it for us.”

While COVID-19 might have shut down minor league hockey in the QC for almost two seasons, the Storm still gave back to those fans. They hopped at every opportunity to help out with youth sports or charity events.

Team Owner John Dawson said giving back doesn’t just keep their brand stay alive, but it helps the community stay alive too.

“That overall lends to making the Quad Cities a great place to live,” Dawson said. “Having hockey here is just another thing that hopefully attracts people to want to live and work in the Quad Cities and stay here.”

It’s not just a charitable impact, but an economic one as well, with plenty of bars and restaurants around the TaxSlayer Center picking up regulars before hockey games.

A manager at Bent River Brewing Co., Megan Ferguson, said they expected a busy night ahead of Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup.

“We do get quite a bit of business for Storm games,” Ferguson said. “We have an option for [customers] to buy the kitchen staff a beer, so we have some of our regulars that come in and do that.”

As they make their first playoff run in their third season of playing hockey, the QC Storm hopes to start their own winning tradition.

“It’s important to embrace the past in order to move forward. Dawson said. “The Quad City Mallards have a long tenure here, and a very successful tenure here ... I don’t look at it as a competition or replacement. I look at it as that era ended, and a new door opened. And that’s the Quad City Storm.”

With Wednesday’s win, they head down I-74 to finish the best of three series in Peoria.

