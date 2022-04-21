GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Repair work on I-74 in Galesburg to cause lane closures

Repair work will be underway on the I-74 overpass in Galesburg, starting April 25.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be working on resurfacing the bridge deck on the overpass over Main Street.

DOT officials are expecting travel delays as the work gets underway.

Traffic will be down to one lane in both directions as work gets underway.

Work is expected to be complete in September.

