Safer Foundation distributes 1,700 sack lunches for annual fundraiser

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 1,700 for-purchase sack lunches were distributed on Thursday at the JB Young Center in Davenport as part of the Safer Foundation’s annual ‘safe sacks’ fundraiser.

“We package together lunches and we distribute them throughout area businesses as well as school systems. Really any individual who purchased a lunch,” said Erica Lee, Director of Safer Quad Cities.

The money raised will go toward helping those with an arrest or conviction record by getting them connected with community resources and jobs.

“One in three Americans have an arrest or conviction record and oftentimes people don’t know those barriers and challenges continue on past the time the sentence is served,” said Lee.

Lee said the money will be used for things like tuition assistance, job placement, bus tokens, work boots, etc. Foundation leaders say the annual fundraiser typically raises about fifteen thousand dollars.

“Now that we are here we are almost done with our event and are so thankful for everyone that helped volunteered and donated to get this event off and running,” Lee said.

Safer Foundation, headquartered in Chicago and recognizing its 50th anniversary this year, provides services aimed at eliminating barriers to success for individuals impacted by the criminal legal system. The mission of the organization is to support, through a full spectrum of services and advocacy, the efforts of people with arrest and conviction records to become employed, law-abiding members of the community and as a result, reduce recidivism. Reduction in recidivism results in safer communities and a boost for economic development.

