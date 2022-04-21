Sunny and warm today, heavy rain tomorrow morning

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

*** FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY 2AM - FRIDAY 2PM FOR T-STORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ***

After quiet and mild conditions for Thursday evening, showers and storms will move in overnight with the potential for heavy rain. Some of these storms could be strong

with heavy rain and hail a possibility. Rainfall amounts through Friday afternoon could reach 1 to 2 inches, if not more, in some places. Despite the rain and clouds, some

drying later in the day will allow Friday highs to head into the low 70s. Windy, warm and humid weather returns for Saturday with highs possibly at or above 80 before 60s

return Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few showers and storm overnight into early Sunday. Next week starts with 50s for high Monday and Tuesday with 60s back

Wednesday.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN. LOW: 53. WIND: E 5-15/25

FRIDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN EARLY. HIGH: 72°. WIND: SE - 15/25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM & WINDY. HIGH: 84°.

