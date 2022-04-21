Advertisement

Sunny and warm today, heavy rain tomorrow morning

Windy and very warm on Saturday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

*** FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY 2AM - FRIDAY 2PM FOR T-STORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ***

After quiet and mild conditions for Thursday evening, showers and storms will move in overnight with the potential for heavy rain. Some of these storms could be strong

with heavy rain and hail a possibility. Rainfall amounts through Friday afternoon could reach 1 to 2 inches, if not more, in some places. Despite the rain and clouds, some

drying later in the day will allow Friday highs to head into the low 70s. Windy, warm and humid weather returns for Saturday with highs possibly at or above 80 before 60s

return Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few showers and storm overnight into early Sunday. Next week starts with 50s for high Monday and Tuesday with 60s back

Wednesday.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN. LOW: 53. WIND: E 5-15/25

FRIDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN EARLY. HIGH: 72°. WIND: SE - 15/25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM & WINDY. HIGH: 84°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
49-year-old Joshua Robbins
Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
Windy & Warm This Afternoon
Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
Mostly Sunny, Windy & Warm This Afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Warm, windy and humid for our summery Saturday!
Windy & warmer weather on tap for Saturday
Rain ends Wednesday night with fog Thursday a.m. Sun & 60s Thursday afternoon
Showers and Thundershowers end overnight