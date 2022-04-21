Advertisement

Toddler abandoned at the border in the middle of the night, loses shoes in the mud

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the...
According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the first six months of fiscal year 2022, outpacing encounters for the same reporting period last year.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was abandoned near the Rio Grande border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The little boy lost his shoes in the mud while crossing and was traveling within a group of 38 individuals.

Authorities say the toddler was medically screened and was in good health.

Agents found a birth certificate on the boy with the father’s information handwritten on the back.

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022, outpacing encounters for the same reporting period last year.

Many of the children are very young and aren’t able to provide names or phone numbers of family members, so agents must rely on information written on clothing or notes found on the child to locate next of kin.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from...
Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Craig D. Neal is in the Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.
Police arrest sex offender after allegedly being found on Sterling school property