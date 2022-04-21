UnityPoint Health - Trinity honors Pritikin Cardiac Rehab Patients of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Cardiovascular disease is serious and life-threatening, and UnityPoint Health - Trinity has created a new award to recognize patients who have overcome a heart event.

The awards were given to three individuals who have done the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab program, a 12-week program that focuses on healthy eating, exercise, and a positive mindset. The award is meant to recognize their hard work, determination, and commitment to heart health.

“Throughout the program, not only do they exercise, they have supervised exercise, but they also go through workshops that teach how to think healthier, how to reduce stress, and how to manage stress,” said Kathy Pulley, UnityPoint Health - Trinity’s director of cardiology.

Randy Frick, a Pritikin Cardiac Rehab Patient of the Year, said the program helped him immensely.

“I had a heart attack, and being stubborn the way I am, waited almost two weeks before I came to the hospital,” Frick said. “I was in bad shape when I came here, and it has turned my life around. I was running out of air, I couldn’t walk, and now I have no problems. It’s been a lifesaver for me to come in and do this program.”

Anna McKay, a Pritikin Cardiac Rehab Patient of the Year, said she plans to share the knowledge she has learned from the program with those around her.

“This program means that my health has improved to the point where I can participate in life and not just watch my family,” McKay said. “If I can help teach them what to think, how to look at labels, and what to search for when buying food, then they can continue to thrive and do well with their life is what I would like.”

UnityPoint Health - Trinity is just one of three health systems in all of Illinois to offer the Pritikin program.

“Being around other people who are supportive and help you see your way through the whole process is just a real life-changer,” said Paula Ploen, a Pritikin Cardiac Rehab Patient of the Year.

“We are here to improve the lives of the quad cities, and to hear these patients, how they’ve come in very sick, very unhealthy, and go through our program and have their life given back to them is amazing,” Pulley said

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.