Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday night.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers were called just before 10:00 p.m. to the intersection of East Locust Street and LeClaire Street for reports of shots being fired.

A TV6 crew on scene found a white SUV that was hit by gunfire. Multiple evidence markers were also located behind Pizza Hut in the area.

An officer on scene confirmed with TV6 that no one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.

