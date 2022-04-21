Advertisement

Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday night.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers were called just before 10:00 p.m. to the intersection of East Locust Street and LeClaire Street for reports of shots being fired.

A TV6 crew on scene found a white SUV that was hit by gunfire. Multiple evidence markers were also located behind Pizza Hut in the area.

An officer on scene confirmed with TV6 that no one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Police lights.
Police installing safety license plate reading cameras in Camanche
49-year-old Joshua Robbins
Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography
Project Renewal Fitfest
Project Renewal’s annual Fit-Fest fundraiser is Saturday
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport