Advertisement

WIU Quad Cities, Galesburg Wastewater Treatment Plant receive federal money

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE and GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities and the Wastewater Treatment Plant received federal money, presented by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D), who secured the money through the Community Project Funding process.

The check was presented by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D), who secured the money through the Community Project Funding process.

“Three years ago, I gathered community leaders from throughout the district I serve and held roundtables to hear directly from them about their local economies, and at each of these roundtables, I heard stories about local small business owners who needed help. While we may be on the path to recovery, there is still a lot more we have to do. That’s why I’m so proud to be able to present this check for $400,000 to Western Illinois Quad Cities’ campus to expand its small business programming to help local small businesses find success.”” said Bustos.

The money will be used to help create new, local small businesses and help current businesses develop plans for their future success.

Bustos also visited Galesburg Sanitary District’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Thursday, where she presented a $1.2 million dollar check for upgrades.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos presented the check Thursday.
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos presented the check Thursday.(Congresswoman Cheri Bustos)

The funding also comes from the investment through the Community Project Funding process.

“When we think about infrastructure, most of us tend to think about our roads and bridges, but the infrastructure needed to transport and treat our water is absolutely vital to all of our communities,” said Bustos.

The money will help clean and improve the number for digester in the city for more efficient mixing, while adding biogas monitoring and safety equipment.

The Galesburg Sanitary District’s Water Treatment Facility collects, transports and treats between 6 and 8 million gallons of wastewater every day and supports 21 local jobs. That’s why I’m so proud to be able to present this check for $1.2 million of federal funding to improve the safety and efficiency of this plant so we can ensure that this facility will continue to serve the people of Galesburg for decades to come,” said Bustos.

Bustos secured $55 million for northwest and central Illinois through federal Community Funding Project.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate

Latest News

Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf and PV pick up wins at Bulldogs Invitational
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash
Craig D. Neal is in the Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.
Police arrest sex offender after allegedly being found on Sterling school property
First Alert Forecast - Warm, windy and humid for our summery Saturday!
First Alert Forecast - Warm, windy and humid for our summery Saturday!