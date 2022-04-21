WIU Quad Cities, Galesburg Wastewater Treatment Plant receive federal money

MOLINE and GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities and the Wastewater Treatment Plant received federal money, presented by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D), who secured the money through the Community Project Funding process.

“Three years ago, I gathered community leaders from throughout the district I serve and held roundtables to hear directly from them about their local economies, and at each of these roundtables, I heard stories about local small business owners who needed help. While we may be on the path to recovery, there is still a lot more we have to do. That’s why I’m so proud to be able to present this check for $400,000 to Western Illinois Quad Cities’ campus to expand its small business programming to help local small businesses find success.”” said Bustos.

The money will be used to help create new, local small businesses and help current businesses develop plans for their future success.

Bustos also visited Galesburg Sanitary District’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Thursday, where she presented a $1.2 million dollar check for upgrades.

The funding also comes from the investment through the Community Project Funding process.

“When we think about infrastructure, most of us tend to think about our roads and bridges, but the infrastructure needed to transport and treat our water is absolutely vital to all of our communities,” said Bustos.

The money will help clean and improve the number for digester in the city for more efficient mixing, while adding biogas monitoring and safety equipment.

The Galesburg Sanitary District’s Water Treatment Facility collects, transports and treats between 6 and 8 million gallons of wastewater every day and supports 21 local jobs. That’s why I’m so proud to be able to present this check for $1.2 million of federal funding to improve the safety and efficiency of this plant so we can ensure that this facility will continue to serve the people of Galesburg for decades to come,” said Bustos.

Bustos secured $55 million for northwest and central Illinois through federal Community Funding Project.

