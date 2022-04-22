5th annual Earth Day clean up party in Northwest Davenport is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”Clean up to green up”.

That’s the slogan perfect for Earth Day weekend as used by Public House Davenport at 5260 Northwest Boulevard for their 5th annual neighborhood clean up event complete with a post-event ‘Planet Party’ featuring food, beer, live music, and other fun.

Mckenzy Miller from the bar joins PSL to invite viewers to take part in the work and the following celebration. It is a way for the establishment to give back to the community and make the surrounding neighborhood even more beautiful.

The itinerary starts with a ‘check-in’ at Public House between 9-9:30 a.m. Clean-up is slated for 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Planet Party starts at 1 p.m. after cleanup featuring live music by Alex & Coop Duo from 1-3 p.m. plus complimentary Stella Artois beer and food from Double D Dinner for all volunteers.

Click this link to register! http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/.../public-house-earth-day...

Call for more information: (563) 594-6055

We have SOOO many PHun events coming up! Check out what’s GOING ON in the next few weeks! 👏 Posted by Public House Davenport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

