Advertisement

5th annual Earth Day clean up party in Northwest Davenport is Saturday

5th annual Earth Day clean up party in Northwest Davenport is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”Clean up to green up”.

That’s the slogan perfect for Earth Day weekend as used by Public House Davenport at 5260 Northwest Boulevard for their 5th annual neighborhood clean up event complete with a post-event ‘Planet Party’ featuring food, beer, live music, and other fun.

Mckenzy Miller from the bar joins PSL to invite viewers to take part in the work and the following celebration. It is a way for the establishment to give back to the community and make the surrounding neighborhood even more beautiful.

The itinerary starts with a ‘check-in’ at Public House between 9-9:30 a.m. Clean-up is slated for 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Planet Party starts at 1 p.m. after cleanup featuring live music by Alex & Coop Duo from 1-3 p.m. plus complimentary Stella Artois beer and food from Double D Dinner for all volunteers.

Click this link to register! http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/.../public-house-earth-day...

Call for more information: (563) 594-6055

We have SOOO many PHun events coming up! Check out what’s GOING ON in the next few weeks! 👏

Posted by Public House Davenport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

Homemade Hippie earrings
Unique earrings made by Homemade Hippie
Rain
Rain Friday
Rock Island Library Free seed packets
Library of Things in Rock Island
Road closed through April 26.
Heavy rainfall leads to road closure in Davenport