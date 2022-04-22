Advertisement

Become a Citizen Scientist for Earth Day

Water Quality Testing
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelsi Massengale is a Watershed Coordinator with Partners of Scott County Watersheds, discussing a big part of Earth Day and Ecology - water quality.

The Partners of Scott County will be hosting upcoming Snapshot Water Quality Monitoring events in the summer and fall. Find out more HERE on how to volunteer and become a citizen scientist for a day. The May event is full but June currently has availability for those interested in particpating.

During these events, volunteers are able to get water from the source and test its quality which allows for a further investigation of factors that make the water quality differ.

City of Davenport Public Works c/o Natural Resources / 1200 E 46th St. / Davenport, IA 52807 / 563-336-3378 / info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org

