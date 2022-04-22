Celebrating Earth Day with Quad Cities Earth Coalition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earth Day brings to mind all the topics under the umbrella of ecology and conservation. Recycling is something we all do but what else might we consider when it comes to repurposing items to make an ecological difference?

Becky Baugh, President of Quad Cities Earth Coalition, discusses the importance of word order in the slogan, ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’. Recycle is LAST. This simply means we are all encouraged to consider reducing our footprint first and or somehow repurposing items next. The last option should be recycle---which is ultimately a form of tossing that also requires energy. Watch the interview to learn clever ideas that delve deeper into this philosophy.

The Quad Cities Earth Coalition is a registered nonprofit organization. Originally established in 2005, the name was recently changed rom the Quad Cities Earth Week Coalition to the Quad Cities Earth Coalition because stewardship of natural resources should occur every day. Members of the coalition strive to connect citizens with resources to build a more sustainable future for our community. Learn more about upcoming coalition events HERE.

