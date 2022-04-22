Advertisement

Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
49-year-old Joshua Robbins
Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota.
Saving lives off the clock: Nurse saves baby from choking at restaurant
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead
A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota.
Nurse helps choking infant