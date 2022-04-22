Advertisement

Davenport man sentenced to probation in arson case

By KWQC Staff
Apr. 22, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to two years probation and a suspended prison sentence in connection to a house fire that happened in May 2021.

Zachariah Arrington, 36, was charged with first-degree arson in connection to a fire on West 17th Street in May 2021.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty in March to second-degree arson and domestic assault.

Court records show Arrington was sentenced to 10 years for second-degree arson and one year for domestic assault, to be served back to back.

The judge suspended the sentence and put him on probation for two years, according to court records. If probation is not completed successfully he will serve the prison sentence.

