Fareway moving into old Slagle’s Food building in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A new grocery store is moving in where an old one once stood in LeClaire.

When Slagle’s closed its doors to customers, some LeClaire residents had to drive up to half an hour away to get groceries. By the summer of 2023, Fareway Stores hope to change that by moving into Slagle’s old building on Eagle Ridge Road.

“That was devastating. It really was they closed it was in a hurry that they closed the store,” Joann Kuhlman said.

The Kuhlmans live right down the road from the old building. When it closed back in 2019, the felt impacts. They said they’re excited to get to shopping again.

“We can walk to this one,” Marvin Kuhlman said. “We don’t live that far from here. So I mean, it’s perfect. I’m glad it’s finally getting done.”

On the business end of things, LeClaire checked all the boxes for Fareway representatives, especially as it’s one of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa.

Real Estate Director, Koby Pritchard felt it didn’t make sense for a city LeClaire’s size to not have a grocery store. He says Fareway is made for communities like LeClaire.

“We have a model for that 2000 (person city), that 5000, that Metro location,” Pritchard said. “Anything in between ... fits what Fareway does, and can be brought with Fareway’s value to all these different types of communities.”

From the city’s perspective, not only does a new grocery store end the food desert in LeClaire, it keeps residents’ money in LeClaire.

City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt said bringing a grocery store to LeClaire, makes it an even better place to live.

“[Residents] love being here, they love the community,” Bockenstedt said. “[A grocery store is] a need that they’ve identified ... they don’t want to have to drive ... 10-15 miles to buy groceries, they want to be able to do it here.”

Fareway officials hope to begin renovations sometime this year, to open by the summer of 2023.

The proper building permits and development agreements still need to be drawn up, but according to Bockenstedt, city council will work with Farway’s timeline.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.