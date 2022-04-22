Advertisement

Financial planning amid inflation and rising interest rates

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When you hear that 8.5% inflation is at a 40-year high, you know it makes everything more expensive, but what can you do about it? Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners has some ideas for taking at least a little bit of control.

  • Causes for Inflation?
    • Supply Chain issues, Consumer Demand, Energy Spike Increase, Government Spending
  • Why is the Fed Raising interest rates?
    • Mechanism to slow demand and bring prices down
  • What would you suggest the average person do, when interest rates are increasing?
    • Cost of borrowing will increase - manage your debt-fixed rate loans and mortgages
    • Investing in areas of the market that historically profitable in a rising interest rate environment

