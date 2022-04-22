Financial planning amid inflation and rising interest rates
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When you hear that 8.5% inflation is at a 40-year high, you know it makes everything more expensive, but what can you do about it? Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners has some ideas for taking at least a little bit of control.
- Causes for Inflation?
- Supply Chain issues, Consumer Demand, Energy Spike Increase, Government Spending
- Why is the Fed Raising interest rates?
- Mechanism to slow demand and bring prices down
- What would you suggest the average person do, when interest rates are increasing?
- Cost of borrowing will increase - manage your debt-fixed rate loans and mortgages
- Investing in areas of the market that historically profitable in a rising interest rate environment
