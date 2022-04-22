Financial planning amid inflation and rising interest rates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When you hear that 8.5% inflation is at a 40-year high, you know it makes everything more expensive, but what can you do about it? Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners has some ideas for taking at least a little bit of control.

Causes for Inflation? Supply Chain issues, Consumer Demand, Energy Spike Increase, Government Spending

Why is the Fed Raising interest rates? Mechanism to slow demand and bring prices down

What would you suggest the average person do, when interest rates are increasing? Cost of borrowing will increase - manage your debt-fixed rate loans and mortgages Investing in areas of the market that historically profitable in a rising interest rate environment



