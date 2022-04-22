Advertisement

GirlpARTs Gala fundraiser to fight ovarian cancer

Norma Leah Girl Parts Gala Ovarian Cancer fundraiser
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jodie Shagrin Kavensky, Founder/CEO of NormaLeah Ovanian Cancer Initiative joins PSL to talk about their annual fundraising event on April 30 (see below) and the latest with the non-profit.

It is an evening of celebration with host Paula Sands and emcees Decker Ploehn and Jim Hampton. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious dinner and drinks, and a live and silent (online) auction. Meet the Butterfly Circle inductees and recognize the teal surTHRIVErs. Don’t forget to purchase your Lucky Card raffle ticket with your reservation...and maybe win a $1000 Necker’s Jewelers gift card. Purchase tickets or donate at https://bit.ly/22Gala Bid on silent auction items at bit.ly/22GalaAuction

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, headquartered in Rock Island, empowers all women (and the men who love them) to know the risk factors and symptoms of ovarian cancer. For rmore information or to get involved call the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309.794.0009 or visit the website at www.normaleah.org.

