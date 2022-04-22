Advertisement

Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say

Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old, after claims that her family forced her to drink alcohol.

WAFB reports officers were dispatched to a home in Baton Rouge after reports of an unresponsive toddler.

Police say the 4-year-old girl died at the scene.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched.

According to police, the toddler’s BAC was .680.

An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office found the child’s cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

The toddler’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53 along with the victim’s mother, Kadjah Record, 28 were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
Rain
Rain Friday
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the...
Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes