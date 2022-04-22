Heavy rainfall leads to road closure in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall Thursday night and Friday has led to a minor rise in the Mississippi River, leading to the closure of a road in Davenport.

South Concord Street between River Drive and Wapello Avenue will be close later Friday through April 26.

As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, the Mississippi River level was 12.45 feet, and is forecast to reach 14.3 feet Monday morning before quickly falling.

Flood Action Stage is 13.0 feet.

The Davenport Compost Facility will remain open. People can access the facility via Rockingham Road to Wapello and Railroad Avenue.

