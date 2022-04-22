Library of Things in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - We all know public libraries are great places to check out a great story, movie, or even new music, but did you know about some of the other great ways you can connect with your library? Here to tell us about multiple ways to get the most out of your library card is Lisa Lockheart, from the Rock Island Public Library.

Way #1: Grow a Garden with the RIPL Seed Library Grow something new with their Seed Library! Drop into the Downtown Library and pick out up to 5 free seed packets to grow in your garden. If they work out for you, you can save and return seeds at harvest, but it’s not required. Rock Island was the first to offer a Seed Library in our area, but Davenport Library just added one, too. (More info: https://www.rockislandlibrary.org/seed-library)

Way #2: Check out a Culture Pass Explore the Quad Cities with cultural and museum passes from your library! Illinois Library cardholders can check out passes at the Rock Island Public Library. You’ll also find these at many Iowa libraries. It’s a great way for your family to experience local museums, gardens, and other community experiences at no charge -with your library card! (visual example: https://www.rockislandlibrary.org/culture-passes)

Way #3: Check out a Whole Library of Things with your library card! Libraries check out a lot more than just books, and at Rock Island, we offer a Library of Things that’s always growing. For just a few examples, you can try out new craft tools, check out a paper shredder, or build memories with family members. Demo objects available– Round Knitting Loom, Paper Shredder, Remembering the 50s Memory Kit (https://www.rockislandlibrary.org/things)

Way #4: Pay it Forward! You can help connect a kid back to their library with the Lift Up a Little Reader tree. The tags represent anonymous library cardholders under 18 who can’t use their cards right now due to past fees. Just pay all or part of the fee listed on the tag. Once the balance on their library account is below $10, the card can be used again. We’re accepting donations through May 28. (https://www.rockislandlibrary.org/event/lift-little-readers) Rock Island is also one of several collection points for non-perishable food items this month. You can donate to the MLK Day of Service food drive through April 26. (https://www.rockislandlibrary.org/event/arc-quad-cities-martin-luther-king-jr-day-service-food-drive)

Way #5: Explore digital streaming, downloads or research Libraries offer growing list of digital services to use with your library card. Save money on streaming services, or take a digital audiobook along with you on your next trip. Many services connect through Android Auto or Apple Car Play, allowing you to take your books on the road! Check with your local library to see what they offer for digital services, and reconnect with your library this spring! (https://www.rockislandlibrary.org/digital-resources)

Rock Island Public Library // www.rockislandlibrary.org // 309-732-READ

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.