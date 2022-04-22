Advertisement

Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell has trial moved to Linn County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, will be held in Linn County.

According to a court filing Wednesday, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen wrote that the trial had been moved from Scott to Linn County.

She further wrote that the presiding judge, Henry Latham, and an official court reporter “shall be reimbursed necessary and actual travel and subsistence expenses while on the above assignment.”

Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

Scott County prosecutors also alleged in the trial information that he confined or removed her “with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in doing so caused her death.”

In May, police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins in Terrell’s death after her remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

In March, Judge Henry Latham granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The judge also allowed his appointed attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby, to withdraw from the case.

Chad and Jennifer Frese, based in Marshalltown, were appointed to represent him.

On April 8, Dinkins was moved to the Marshall County Jail, according to online jail records.

Dinkins’ trial is slated to begin in October.

