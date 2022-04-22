Advertisement

Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A major fiber transport cable was cut just before 6:30 Friday morning under the I-74 Bridge, affecting 48,000 Mediacom high-speed internet customers.

The cut damaged nearly 200 strands of fiberoptic cable that crosses from Moline to Iowa.

The cable carries digital data, video and voice signals to customers in eastern Iowa.

Customers in Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton and Maquoketa, as well as people in the surrounding communities in Iowa.

Mediacom tells TV6 the fiber cut was caused by vandalism.

Services began being restored in the Clinton area just after 10 a.m. Friday.

All services should be restored by 3:30 Friday afternoon.

