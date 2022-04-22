Pavement patching to begin Monday on Linwood Road, West Carl Sandburg Drive in Galesburg

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brandt Construction will start patching pavement work Monday on Linwood Road and West Carl Sandburg Drive, the City of Galesburg said in a media release.

The city said there will be intermittent lane closures during work, but roads will remain open to through traffic in both directions throughout the project.

According to the city, work is anticipated to take three weeks to complete.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.