Pavement patching to begin Monday on Linwood Road, West Carl Sandburg Drive in Galesburg

Image depicting traffic cones
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brandt Construction will start patching pavement work Monday on Linwood Road and West Carl Sandburg Drive, the City of Galesburg said in a media release.

The city said there will be intermittent lane closures during work, but roads will remain open to through traffic in both directions throughout the project.

According to the city, work is anticipated to take three weeks to complete.

