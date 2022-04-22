P.E. teacher’s tips on motivating kids to stay active at home
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Paula Zigler, a Sherrard Jr/Sr High School Physical Education Teacher, shares some fun activities to get kids active at home!
- Fishing - Casting, Reeling, Target Practice
- Fencing - Pool Noodles, color and draw own plastron
- Tabata - Aim for a lower body, upper body, ab workout. Do exercises for 30 seconds, rest for 15.
- Example: Squats or Lunges, Push Ups, Sit ups/crunches.
- Repetitive Song - Do certain exercise/movement when a song says a specific word
- Example: Happy / I’ve Got a Feeling / Bruno / You’re Welcome
- Balloon Fight - With a partner/friend/sibling alternate taking turns hitting the balloon to keep it off of the ground. Can play as a game, or for fun!
- Basketball/Ball Challenges - Dribbling, shooting, passing challenges for time or for in a row
- Jump Rope / Routine / Skills - Practice one foot, both feet, forward and backwards. Make challenges or a routine to music.
- Frisbee Golf - Laundry basket in tomato cage, box, pick a target
- Golf - Putting challenges or irons, pick a target. (Can use wiffle balls, nerf balls)
- Map My Walk / Pedometer App - Aim for steps / Set Goals / Time yourself to get 400 steps
