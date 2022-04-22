Advertisement

P.E. teacher’s tips on motivating kids to stay active at home

P.E. teacher's tips on motivating kids to stay active
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Paula Zigler, a Sherrard Jr/Sr High School Physical Education Teacher, shares some fun activities to get kids active at home!

  • Fishing - Casting, Reeling, Target Practice
  • Fencing - Pool Noodles, color and draw own plastron
  • Tabata - Aim for a lower body, upper body, ab workout. Do exercises for 30 seconds, rest for 15.
    • Example: Squats or Lunges, Push Ups, Sit ups/crunches.
  • Repetitive Song - Do certain exercise/movement when a song says a specific word
    • Example: Happy / I’ve Got a Feeling / Bruno / You’re Welcome
  • Balloon Fight - With a partner/friend/sibling alternate taking turns hitting the balloon to keep it off of the ground. Can play as a game, or for fun!
  • Basketball/Ball Challenges - Dribbling, shooting, passing challenges for time or for in a row
  • Jump Rope / Routine / Skills - Practice one foot, both feet, forward and backwards. Make challenges or a routine to music.
  • Frisbee Golf - Laundry basket in tomato cage, box, pick a target
  • Golf - Putting challenges or irons, pick a target. (Can use wiffle balls, nerf balls)
  • Map My Walk / Pedometer App - Aim for steps / Set Goals / Time yourself to get 400 steps

