P.E. teacher’s tips on motivating kids to stay active at home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Paula Zigler, a Sherrard Jr/Sr High School Physical Education Teacher, shares some fun activities to get kids active at home!

Fishing - Casting, Reeling, Target Practice

Fencing - Pool Noodles, color and draw own plastron

Tabata - Aim for a lower body, upper body, ab workout. Do exercises for 30 seconds, rest for 15. Example: Squats or Lunges, Push Ups, Sit ups/crunches.

Repetitive Song - Do certain exercise/movement when a song says a specific word Example: Happy / I’ve Got a Feeling / Bruno / You’re Welcome

Balloon Fight - With a partner/friend/sibling alternate taking turns hitting the balloon to keep it off of the ground. Can play as a game, or for fun!

Basketball/Ball Challenges - Dribbling, shooting, passing challenges for time or for in a row

Jump Rope / Routine / Skills - Practice one foot, both feet, forward and backwards. Make challenges or a routine to music.

Frisbee Golf - Laundry basket in tomato cage, box, pick a target

Golf - Putting challenges or irons, pick a target. (Can use wiffle balls, nerf balls)