Advertisement

Police installing safety license plate reading cameras in Camanche

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche Police Department is partnering with Flock Safety to solve and reduce crime.

Police will be installing Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the city to help fight crime.

The cameras will help police investigate crimes by providing evidence such as license plate numbers and vehicle information.

An alert will be sent to police when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database passes one of the cameras.

If the vehicle is associated with an AMBER Alert or Silver Alert, and alert will also be sent to the Camanche Police Department.

“At Flock Safety, we know that the path to a safe community is through building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect. We’re proud to partner with community-focused agencies like the Camanche Police Department to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and co-founder of Flock Safety.

More than 1,500 Flock Safety cameras are in us across the US.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

Rain
Rain Friday
It's the 5th annual Earth Day clean up party hosted by Public House in Northwest Davenport. The...
5th annual Earth Day clean up party in Northwest Davenport is Saturday
Road closed through April 26.
Heavy rainfall leads to road closure in Davenport
According to court records, he pleaded guilty in March to second-degree arson and domestic...
Davenport man sentenced to probation in arson case
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say