Police installing safety license plate reading cameras in Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche Police Department is partnering with Flock Safety to solve and reduce crime.

Police will be installing Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the city to help fight crime.

The cameras will help police investigate crimes by providing evidence such as license plate numbers and vehicle information.

An alert will be sent to police when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database passes one of the cameras.

If the vehicle is associated with an AMBER Alert or Silver Alert, and alert will also be sent to the Camanche Police Department.

“At Flock Safety, we know that the path to a safe community is through building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect. We’re proud to partner with community-focused agencies like the Camanche Police Department to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and co-founder of Flock Safety.

More than 1,500 Flock Safety cameras are in us across the US.

