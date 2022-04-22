Advertisement

Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl

It's been nearly 15 years since the young girl disappeared from Portugal. (Source: CNN/FINDMADELEINE.COM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city in Portugal’s Algarve region, did not name the suspect but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with English investigators.

In mid-2020, Germany’s police identified Christian Brueckner, a German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

McCann was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance from an apartment where her family was vacationing in the Algarve seaside town of Praia da Luz.

Brueckner, 45, is serving a sentence on drug offenses in a German prison and has a pending seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal. The rape also took place in Praia da Luz.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Investigators in the nearby town of Portimao are leading the probe with the assistance of the Judiciary Police, the prosecutors’ statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a...
RAW: Bodycam shows Fla. deputy scale balcony to rescue baby from fire
One of the many types of bird feeders
Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31
Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony of a Florida apartment building and...
WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire
A deputy climbed to the second-floor balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby in...
Deputy rescues 1-year-old girl from Fla. apartment fire
Design for the new "Road Trip" exhibit coming to the Family Museum
Family Museum Hosts “Night at the Museum” Fundraiser