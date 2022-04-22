Advertisement

Project Renewal’s annual Fit-Fest fundraiser is Saturday

Project Renewal Fit Fest is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Project Renewal’s Fit-Fest, an annual fitness and activities festival, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

Project Renewal’s Executive director Ann Schwickerath joins PSL to talk about this popular and important fundraiser that brings the neighborhood together.

The event consists of an obstacle course with 10 obstacles/challenges that may be a physical activity, sport drill or yard game with options for people of all abilities to participate. Other activities in the park will include Zumba, Tic Tac Toe, golf putting and refreshments. For more information on Fit-Fest 2002, click here.

The obstacle course start/finish line is on the corner of West 6th and Warren Streets, Davenport – a half block from 510 Warren St. Other activities in Sister Concetta Park, on the 500 block of Warren Street, will simultaneously be held during this time.

Packet pick up and registration is Friday and Saturday at 510 Warren Street. Register online here. It is possible to register on-site from 5-6 p.m. Friday and starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 and free for children 12 and younger.

This event has three main goals which coincides with the mission of the non-profit:

  • Provide a family-friendly event with positive experiences that promote health
  • Locate the event purposefully within the neighborhood to spread awareness about Project Renewal
  • Raise funds to support the youth programs.

PROJECT RENEWAL / (563) 324-0800 / binary@projectrenewal.net

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday...
Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport
It happened Thursday evening.
Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport
Police lights road
Police: 3 teens arrested after stolen car crash in Moline
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Thiel trial comes to a close: Jury sent to deliberate
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sterling
Motorcyclist dead after traffic crash in Sterling

Latest News

Homemade Hippie earrings
Unique earrings made by Homemade Hippie
Rain
Rain Friday
It's the 5th annual Earth Day clean up party hosted by Public House in Northwest Davenport. The...
5th annual Earth Day clean up party in Northwest Davenport is Saturday
Rock Island Library Free seed packets
Library of Things in Rock Island
Road closed through April 26.
Heavy rainfall leads to road closure in Davenport