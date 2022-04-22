Project Renewal’s annual Fit-Fest fundraiser is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Project Renewal’s Fit-Fest, an annual fitness and activities festival, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

Project Renewal’s Executive director Ann Schwickerath joins PSL to talk about this popular and important fundraiser that brings the neighborhood together.

The event consists of an obstacle course with 10 obstacles/challenges that may be a physical activity, sport drill or yard game with options for people of all abilities to participate. Other activities in the park will include Zumba, Tic Tac Toe, golf putting and refreshments. For more information on Fit-Fest 2002, click here.

The obstacle course start/finish line is on the corner of West 6th and Warren Streets, Davenport – a half block from 510 Warren St. Other activities in Sister Concetta Park, on the 500 block of Warren Street, will simultaneously be held during this time.

Packet pick up and registration is Friday and Saturday at 510 Warren Street. Register online here. It is possible to register on-site from 5-6 p.m. Friday and starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 and free for children 12 and younger.

This event has three main goals which coincides with the mission of the non-profit:

Provide a family-friendly event with positive experiences that promote health

Locate the event purposefully within the neighborhood to spread awareness about Project Renewal

Raise funds to support the youth programs.

PROJECT RENEWAL / (563) 324-0800 / binary@projectrenewal.net

